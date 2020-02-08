Aletta A. Vanderham
June 10, 1945 - January 29, 2020
Aletta Arendina Vanderham, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, while vacationing in the Grand Cayman Islands. She was a resident of the Chino Valley for over 20 years.
Aletta was born to Joe and Cornelia Vanderham on June 10, 1945, in Artesia, California. She was one of five children. Aletta graduated from Norwalk High School and attended Cerritos College.
She began her professional career working for Certified Grocers of California, located in the City of Commerce. Her passion for travel eventually took her to travel agent school. She opened her own travel agency in 1996, Select Travel, with business partner Sylvia DeVries.
Aletta was a world traveler and had visited every continent, except Asia, including Antarctica where she walked with the penguins, and the Arctic Circle. However, Aletta most frequently traveled to locales near and far that were sandy and sunny.
The travel agency gave Aletta the opportunity to plan many great vacations and adventures with her siblings, cousins, and their families.
Aletta also enjoyed being an aunt (tante) to her many nieces and nephews. Early on, she would take them frequently to visit family and on exciting adventures, like traveling to Catalina by boat and returning by seaplane.
Aletta is survived by her brother Corrie Vanderham, his wife Marian, sister Nellie VanderPoel, brother Peter Vanderham, his wife Robyn, brother Joie Vanderham and Dawn Goodrick, along with three nieces, seven nephews, ten great-nieces, ten great-nephews, and many cousins throughout the United States and Holland.
Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Noon at Draper Mortuary located at 811 N. Mountain Avenue in Ontario. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Aletta’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. (www.stjude.org/donate)
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Aletta’s memorial webpage at www.drapermortuary.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.