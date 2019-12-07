Roger A. Besink
Nov. 22, 1952 - Nov. 13, 2019
Roger A. Besink, who was born Nov. 22, 1952 in Jersey City, NJ, passed away Nov. 13, 2019.
He grew up in Bayonne, NJ. Roger and his wife Cheryl have been married 38 years and have been residents of Chino for 33 years. He would have celebrated 40 years with AT&T this month.
He leaves behind his loving family: wife Cheryl; sons Daniel and Nick; daughter Renae; son-in-law Brandon; daughter-in-law Sophie; four grandchildren, Hayden, Preston, Odyssey and Landon.
Services will be held 1 p.m. today (Saturday, Dec. 7) at Funeraria del Angel Chino, 13002 Central Ave., Chino. A reception will follow immediately at 13000 Enrico St., Chino.
