Howard Gregg
February 5, 1948 - November 26, 2019
Howard Gregg was born Feb. 5, 1948 in San Pedro. He passed away on Nov. 26, 2019 at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino.
He lived in Chino for 20 years. Worked as a sheet-metal worker for Local Union 105 for 35 years.
Gregg is survived by his wife Kathie Gregg of Chino; son, Bill Gregg, his wife Diana and extended family of Homeland, CA; daughter, Jennifer Maestas of Claremont; grandchildren, Adrian Gregg, Heather Gregg, Sebastian Gregg, Micah Maestas, Noah Maestas, Lucas Maestas; great grandchild, Liam Gregg.
Celebration of his life at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 at Cornerstone Community Church located at 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino
