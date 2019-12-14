Jeannine Gosselin
May 27, 1936 - Nov. 27, 2019
Jeannine Gosselin, 83, departed this Earth to be with the Lord on Nov. 27, 2019. She was born May 27, 1936 in Manitoba, Canada.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Jeanne St. Amant; baby brother, Bernard; brother Rene St. Amant; and her husband of 53 years, Hubert Andre Gosselin. Her survivors include sister Yolande Dupuis; brothers Gilbert St. Amant and Denis St. Amant; daughter Babette Pascoe of Fontana; son Andre Gosselin of Chino; four grandchildren, Brianna (Pascoe) Schultz, Karina Jackson, Trevor Pascoe and Tyler Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Caiden Archuleta and Charlotte Schultz; several sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In exchange of flowers, please donate in Jeannine’s name to St. Margaret Mary Church building fund. She was a member of the parish for 59 years. She was devoted to service with the church in many facets and with Kaiser Hospital as a patient advocate. She enjoyed working in real estate for 44 years. She traveled and laughed a lot, making friends easily. She loved life and it showed.
Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino. Rosary services will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Burial will be private.
