Jean Ann Perry
Jean Ann Perry, 84, of Chino Hills, died Jan. 16, 2020 at City of Hope in Duarte.
She was born July 3, 1935 in Independence, Iowa to George and Ethyl Kuper.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Rock of the Foothills Lutheran Church, 4630 Wheeler Ave., La Verne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.