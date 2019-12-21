Jason Brent Golenski
Sept. 28, 1971 - Dec. 11, 2019
Jason Brent Golenski, 48, of Rancho Cucamonga, passed away Dec. 11, 2019 of complications of pneumonia.
He was born Sept. 28, 1971 in Pomona. He had lived in Chino and Chino Hills and was a graduate of Don Lugo High in Chino. He also lived in Huntington Beach for 15 years.
He served in the United States Air Force four years and in the Reserve eight years. He was a journeyman for the union for more than 20 years. His interests included growing unusual plants, fishing and the ocean.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kim Golenski and his father Don Golenski.
He is survived by his mother Barbara Golenski; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private service is set for early 2020.
