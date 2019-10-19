Silverio Augusto Dimacali
Silverio Augusto Dimacali, a former Chino resident, died Sept. 30, 2019 at his home in Rancho Cucamonga. He was 82.
He was born Aug. 12, 1937 in Los Angeles. He was retired from Pacific Telephone.
A private celebration of life will be held.
