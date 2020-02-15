Stella Ann Yazell, 69, passed away on February 7, 2020 after her second fight against cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Chino. Born in 1950 to Joe Sanchez and Victoria Ceja, Stella spent her early years on F Street along with her sisters, Helen, Margie, Sandra, and Debbie, and her brother, Joe.
Stella lived her life as a strong and independent woman. She was a young mother who went on to raise three children while building a long and stable career. She started at Chino Valley Medical Center in 1974 as a Dietary Aid and later moved to the Materials Management department, where she eventually became the Regional Materials Manager for four local hospitals. In 2015, she received an Employee Service Award for over 40 years of service.
Stella’s loved ones remember her for her kindness, her extreme generosity, and her deep love and loyalty to family and friends. Her greatest pleasures in life included family gatherings, classic films, and trips to the casino. In 2012, Stella won her first fight against breast cancer. The experience encouraged her to live life to the fullest. In the last 10 years, she developed a love for travel that took her all over the United States, Mexico and Europe.
Her easy laugh, sincerity, and caring demeanor made her a friend to many who will continue to cherish her memory. She is survived by her children: Phillip Flores, Carmen Flores, and Bryan Yazell; and her grandchildren: Kevin, Gabriel, Julia and Jacob.
According to her wishes, mass will be held in memory before her ashes are scattered off the Mendocino Coast, whose beauty she love.
