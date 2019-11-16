Gustavo Jimenez
Gustavo Jimenez, a longtime resident of Chino, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 in Chino. He was survived by his children, Siguifredo, Roxana and Alejandro Jimenez; grandchildren Christina Jimenz, Merecedes Castro and Stephen Ramirez.
Gus also leaves behind his great-granddaughter, Riley Velasquez.
He was preceeded in death by his wife of
almost 50 years, Raquel Jimenez.
He served in the U.S. Army and worked for more than 45 years at
General Battery Corporation. His favorite hobby was working in his yard.
Services will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Forest Lawn in Covina Hills, CA. Burial will follow.
