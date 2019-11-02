Alex Knox
March 22, 1998 - October 24, 2019
Alex Knox, 21, of Chino Hills, died on Oct. 24, 2019 in Walnut, from injuries suffered in a car accident. He was born on March 22, 1998 in Pomona, to Jerry Knox and Carolyn Campbell. He graduated in 2016 from Walnut High School. Alex was attending Mount San Antonio College with the goal of ultimately becoming a high school physical education teacher. He worked in the meat department of Stater Brothers.
Alex is survived by his parents, Jerry Knox and Carolyn Campbell, and sister, Camille Knox, of Chino Hills. He leaves behind his grandparents, Robert and Margaret Campbell of El Monte, Darlene Knox of Walnut, and Jack Knox and Lynn Ransford of Ashland, Oregon. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Taylor Cannon, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Alex’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019 at Kellogg West. The family suggests making donations in Alex’s name to Rehabilitation Institute of Southern California:
https://riorehab.org/get-involved-2/get-involved/. Or National Junior Basketball, https://www.njbl.org/donate
