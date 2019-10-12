Ernest “Ernie” Robert Hernandez
August 18, 1987 - September 18, 2019
Ernest “Ernie” Robert Hernandez, 32, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019 in a car accident in Alpine, Oregon, where he had been living for the past six years.
Ernie was born Aug. 18, 1987 in Montclair and was raised in Chino.
He was an amateur boxer for several years and he volunteered for the city of Chino. As a teen, he was also accepted into the Devil Pups Program, a youth physical and academic good citizenship program held at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County.
Ernie is survived by the loves of his life, his two babies, Amilia and “Baby” Ernie; his stepson Gunner; his wife Stacy Nichol of Alpine, Oregon; his parents, Lisa Parra-Abarca of Chino and Jesus Hernandez of Albany, Oregon; his grandmother, Josie Partida of Chino; his godparents, Ernie and Loretta Parra; siblings, Andrew Hernandez (Juli), Jessica Hernandez, Sabrina Abarca, Desiree Hunt (Adam) and Brittany Hernanez; nieces and nephews Jamie, Victor, Evan, McKenzie, Liona, Jason and Liam; along with many cousins, aunts and uncles.
We love you Ernie and we will carry you in our hearts forever.
“If this world were mine.”
