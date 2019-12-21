Herman Pena
Herman Pena, of San Bernardino, who had been a prison guard at the California Institution for Men in Chino, died Dec. 6, 2019. He was 79.
Mr. Pena was born July 6, 1940 in Laredo, Texas.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, Dec. 17 at San Bernardino Baptist Church in San Bernardino.
