Arthur D. Licon of Chino passed away from natural causes on Sept. 18, 2019 at the age of 80.
Arthur was born on Nov. 6, 1938. He attended Garfield High School in Los Angeles. Later, he served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a press operator for the Burroughs Corporation for several years. Later he worked many years for Charter Oak and Covina Valley unified school districts before retiring. In Chino, he served as the Board President of the Hampshire Village Homeowner’s Association for several years and was
dedicated to his community. Arthur enjoyed traveling with his family and spending time with his granddaughters.
Arthur is survived by his wife Grace; his son Arthur and his wife Veronica; his granddaughters Annika and Emily; his three sisters; and many nieces and nephews
Viewing will be held at Funeraria del Angel, followed by services at St. Margaret Mary Church, both on Central Avenue in Chino at an upcoming date to be determined. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn in Covina Hills. Please check online at www.dignitymemorial.com for the dates and times of services.
