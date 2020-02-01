Vickie Martin
Vickie Martin, 62, of Ontario, died Jan. 8, 2020 in Ontario.
She was born Nov. 16, 1957 in Downey to Leon and Mary Martin, and was a secretary for MCO, Inc. in Chino for 40 years.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Cornerstone Community Church, 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino. A viewing will be at 11 a.m.
