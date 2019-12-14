Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Elrod Stickels
Jacqueline “Jackie” Elrod Stickels of Claremont, who grew up in Chino, died Nov. 16, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fontana from complications of a fall.
She was born in October 1935 in Chino to Elsie and Jack Elrod. She was a Chino High graduate, was a co-owner of a backpacking manufacturing company in Claremont with her husband Jim Stickels, taught for 25 years for the Chino Unified School District, and had a second career as a tax preparer for H&R Block in Chino.
A memorial service is planned for January 2020 at Draper Mortuary in Ontario. Information: email Carol Bradford at 2pyrmom@gmail.com.
