Gwendolyn Rose Labhart Tolman died Nov. 18 at her home in Chino Hills of complications from Parkinson’s Disease.
She was born July 5, 1937 in Compton. She and husband DeLoy Tolman moved to Chino Hills in 1985.
A memorial service was held Nov. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Chino Hills.
