Cornelia M. Gilbert, a resident of Chino for more than 25 years, died May 19, 2019 at home. She was 65.
She was born Feb. 17, 1954 in Hann-Munden, Germany. She had also lived for a time in Chino Hills before it was incorporated. She was co-owner of the security firm Chino Hills Patrol and a member of the City of Chino’s Mounted Posse.
A service was held May 30, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside.
