Norman L. Rickman
Norman Lee Rickman died Nov. 17, 2019 in Ontario. He spent much time in Chino, visiting family.
He was 86 years old.
He was born Nov. 16, 1933 in Pasadena and grew up in Monrovia.
He owned Rickman Recovery Centers in Glendora.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino.
