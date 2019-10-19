I guess I never got drunk enough to get a tattoo. If they weren’t so permanent I would probably have one. I love to look at them; some of the artwork is amazing and you have to wonder about the amount of “canvas” given to this graphic art.
You see some scary dude with Godzilla “too-ed” on his head and face and you have to speculate. But everyone knows that staring is rude and can actually get you in trouble if you don’t know who or what you are dealing with.
I found the solution on how to better study this artistic form of expression. First engage eye contact with the subjects and let them know you admire their tattoo work. The kicker is asking, “Does this tell a story?” Well you bet it does. At this point you have someone willing to tell you every detail about the ink on his or her body.
In general, people with lots of ink want to be noticed. A compliment goes a long way in having them explain a story that starts on the left wrist, goes up the arm, across the shoulders, down the back and out the right leg of their khaki shorts.
Not being sexist, but I find tattoo stories on women much more interesting than men. At a restaurant in Edmonds, WA, several women were waiting on us. One had a full sleeve of tats. I mentioned the fine artwork and asked if it tells a story. “Yes of course” she said as she rolled up her sleeve to show me more up close. “What is with the two chimpanzees,” I asked. “Oh, I am a twin and my sister and I were very wild. People referred to us as a couple of monkeys when we were kids”.
“Does your sister have a tattoo”?
“Yes, she has the same tattoo but on the opposite arm.” She started getting into her teenage years by lifting her blouse and showing me her back. At this point my wife was returning to the table and I thought it best for this story to end.
Getting a haircut at Sport Clips recently the stylist had a pair of scissors tattooed on her forearm. Above, on her biceps, were the 3 Stooges. I asked about this and she said it signifies her trade and three common hairstyles sported by Curly, Larry, and Moe. What about the big eyeball on the back of your neck? I asked.
“I got that because my boyfriend was messing around behind my back, she said.”
When she turned me to the mirror I noticed a tramp stamp and asked about the lengthy message. She said it started out as just “BOB”, her boyfriend back in 2008. They broke up in 2011 and she did not want the reminder so changed it to “BOBble the Football.”
