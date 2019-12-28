W
hat many enjoy about Chino Hills are parks, open spaces and wildlife. Most long time residents appreciate the abundance of birds, insects, animals and reptiles and have learned to live in harmony with nature. On the other hand we have city slickers from urban areas that have yet to adjust to our great outdoors. These are the ones shielded in their homes and cars that consider taking trash cans to the curb an outdoor adventure.
A recent posting in our Summit Ranch neighborhood showed a picture of the neighbor bathing what is painfully obvious a coyote pup. The post read, “Found Dog, no collar and seems a bit aggressive. Also does not like baths. Took awhile but she’s resting now. If you recognize her send me a message.”
The “Painted Butterfly” made its annual migration trek to which one neighbor publicly warned the neighborhood of an invasion of moths while asking how we can kill them all. It is easy to spot the new people in your neighborhood that come from the city to the “hills of 909.” They are the ones posting signs on streetlight poles. Even though the reward shown on the “Lost Cat” flyer is $500, Muffin is probably not coming back. Neither is Mittens, for which a $100 reward was posted.
Newbies report coyote sightings and movements like they are being stalked by rabid grizzly bears. I like to remind these folks that coyotes are part of our ecosystem and the only things they really need to look out for are the Dingo’s. The Chino Hills Dingo-half coyote, half cougar, and half Pomeranian-is a real threat toward small domesticated animals and our population at large. You know the one about “the Dingo has my baby!”
As legends go, the Chino Hills Dingo is elusive and only comes out when you think you are safe. Its DNA profile allows it to dial in on greenhorns oblivious to their surroundings. It can sneak up on you faster than a new California tax. Best to be careful with the wild critters out there, lest you risk the Dingo taking your Urbanite.
