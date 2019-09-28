The statute of limitations is 7 years when it comes to rental cars so I can finally get a few things off my chest. Unbeknownst to Avis and Alamo I was probably the customer they feared most. Despite an excellent driving record, my history with rental cars leaves something to be desired. Slogans like “we try harder” and “we’ll pick you up” did not apply to me.
Of all my rental car mishaps, none involved another vehicle and no one was ever injured. On a Maui vacation we took a stately Cadillac Deville on the “Road to Hana,” the Hawaiian translation being “Go Away Haole.” (non-Hawaiian born.) What was to be a relaxing journey past tranquil waterfalls turned into a grueling white-knuckle marathon taking half the day to find Hana. The downside to our trip was driving along steep and treacherous cliffs. The bobtail truck barreling toward me had crossed into my lane around a blind turn, forcing my rental land yacht to the far outside. Luckily the guardrail held the big sedan in check, but that long “skreeeeeeetch” was the sound a Cadillac makes when all its body side molding is forcibly removed.
I use rentals for pleasure and business. Visiting a customer in Memphis the Alamo agent upgraded me to a Cadillac. The next day, I put the car in reverse to back out of my parking space. BOOOM! It felt like I had just been rear-ended. I looked around and found myself in a large empty parking lot. Nothing within 200 feet. Must have been another flashback. Thinking all was OK I drove away but the shiny glint in my rearview mirror revealed a big silver object about 4 feet long nestled against a 48 inch metal post. Getting closer I realized it was a back bumper of my rental car.
On another trip I stopped at Trader Joe’s to pick up EVO for my wife. The olive oil in the liter sized smoky green glass bottle was more than she needed but what a value. I left it on the front seat and forgot to bring it into the home we were visiting. A few hours later I realized I should retrieve the bottle. The base of the liter bottle had blown out, its 34 oily ounces had saturated the cloth bucket seats into the carpet below.
A big Lexus sedan was my pick for a NASCAR trip to Phoenix. On practice day I found a much needed port-a-potty in the middle of the empty dirt parking lot so pulled up in front. During this quick pit stop I heard commotion outside. The car began to roll forward as the transmission engaged from “park,” but my brother Kevin, fearful I would be taken out in an outhouse, took charge and jammed the gearshift back into park. Unfortunately the gearshift was on the center console, not the steering wheel column.
The car stopped but the windshield wiper lever was dangling by a couple wires. This was easily repaired with super glue. It doesn’t rain in Phoenix, no one uses windshield wipers. The next day we headed out to the track, firing up the Lexus. Swish-squeak…swish-squeak... I had permanently glued the wipers in the “on” position. Heck, it’s just a rental!
