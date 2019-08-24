You maybe have heard about some “eggceptional” chickens in Chino Hills. Our neighbors, we’ll call them Mark and Stacy, decided to rear backyard chickens a while back. As “empty-nesters” it is only natural to flock toward a hobby that rewards you with something you can have for breakfast. It is also cleaner doing eggs versus raising bacon.
Neighbor Mark does not do anything halfway. He built a chicken coop in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright on the side of his house. I knew chickens were categorized by fryer, broiler, or boneless/skinless; but learned there are actually specialty breeds including Leghorn, Plymouth Rock, Wyandotte, and Buffalo to name a few. Mark and Stacy started off with four chickens, each a different gourmet flavor.
They were extremely proud when the chicks became hens and started laying eggs, but the eggs were extremely tiny, as we found out when they gifted us with a dozen fresh ones. With four young hens, the production was over two dozen a week, but the miniscule brown eggs required six or seven to make a standard omelet. A short time later, on an early morning while watching my neighbors leave for work, I hatched a prank.
We had two dozen fresh Jumbo Brown eggs from Billy’s Egg Ranch in the fridge, so I grabbed two and slipped over to the neighbors. Opening the gate, I approached the hen house as four birds quizzically wondered what was going on. Three of four straw chicken nests each had a single tiny egg. In the fourth empty one I dropped the jumbo eggs.
That evening I anxiously awaited the return of my neighbors, expecting to hear shouts of glory. Nothing. A few days later I returned to the scene with more Jumbo Browns This time I placed eight eggs amongst the four nests. That evening it sounded like someone had won the lottery. This was an egg-laying miracle. Hallelujah! Over the next few days, word was out that some extraordinary poultry were living next door.
In a prank-induced frenzy, but out of eggs, I needed to take this gambit up a notch. I headed over to Billy’s on East End in Chino. Billy told me they were clean out of stock on Jumbo eggs. Well “Extra Large AA” would never do, so I let Billy in on my practical joke. He cackled and told me he would be right back. A few moments later he struts up to the window cradling an egg that was bigger than a baseball--larger than 9 inches in circumference.
The next day is history now, but when I saw the Guinness Book of World Records van pull up next-door, I knew this giant egg caper was one for the books.
