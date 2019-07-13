A recent article in the Champion reported on gifts and economic interests to city council members as it pertains to California election laws. What the report did not include were those gifts returned and thus not reportable.
As a mirror on the local community, Local Lampoon takes a closer look to create transparency within our local government. What we learned about the five members of the Chino Hills city council:
Mayor Cynthia Moran had an expense for $412 refunded from LaVar Ball’s Chino Valley Charm School. Apparently a local fire board member attending the class was disruptive and failed to progress past the classroom introductions. Mayor Moran also reportedly logged in eight weeks of tap dancing lessons from the Ed Graham School of Ballroom Dance. This was quid pro quo for tiptoeing around the city budget she inherited for 2020.
Former multiple mayor Peter Rogers was refunded $787 by a Chinese ad specialty company stating his promotional order was done completely wrong. The printed logo was to read “Re-Elect Peter” on 100 T-shirts. Per the former mayor, “it’s an ‘L’; there is no R in the word elect, and it was white T-shirts, not 100 Tighty Whities”.
Councilmember Ray Marquez rebuffed the $500 paid for a lobbyist to seek renaming Highway 142 (Carbon Canyon Road) the “Marquez Golden Expressway” when he realized his driveway is longer than the two-lane highway to Brea. Ray was also reimbursed $250 from the Pretty Kitty for hair removal; apparently it is not as easy as first thought to have Peter’s goatee shaved.
The always conservative Art Bennett indicated that the “Committee to Elect Rossana Mitchell” returned the $0.04 donation he made on behalf of himself, Ed, Ray, and Peter back in 2015. Art also failed to report $1,000 for what was listed as a “tattoo augmentation.” The big red heart on his biceps needed to be enlarged to accommodate the addition of “HILLS” to the old ink saying just “CHINO”. Colleagues mentioned to Art that he could have saved over $987 by getting it done at the penitentiary by a guy named Hector.
Brian Johsz paid out of pocket over $300 trying to buy a vowel. However he found it less expensive to just buy another “z” and add a silent “p.” We still cannot figure out how to pronounce his last name or how we write about the family. Is it the Johszs or Johszss?
Next time you ponder gifting a local representative consider the gift that’s hard to return-- Cash.
