Chino has recognized many individuals that have played an important part in its history by naming 10 of 11 elementary schools after them, keeping memories of them alive. I thought it would be nice to look beyond the name, and remember the person.
Howard Cattle came with his family to Chino from Canada at the age of 16 in 1920. He attended Chino High, where he played basketball and football. He was instrumental later on creating the sports booster club called the Quarterback Club, which celebrated the achievements of the football players. In 1938 he opened Howard’s Men’s Store in the old Opera House building on D Street (where the current City Hall is located).The store also had Chino Cleaners within it.
Howard served the Boy Scouts and Little League, was a volunteer fireman for 21 years, a president of the Chino Rotary Club and the Odd Fellows fraternal lodge, a leader in the Chamber of Commerce and member of the Rancho Ride board. In 1954 he was appointed to the Chino city council and six months later was chosen mayor when current mayor Harry Newman died suddenly in an automobile accident. He served as mayor and councilman until 1961.
In 1963 Howard Cattle was named citizen of the year by the American Legion and in 1964 Chino High School's El Chasqui yearbook was dedicated to him. In 1988, Howard Cattle was honored when the new elementary school on Cypress Avenue was named after him. He passed away from cancer in 1992, at the age of 87.
Anna Borba, a native Chinoan born in 1931, was a former nun turned teacher. She joined Chino Valley Unified School District in 1969, and taught immigrant children, at first in a school bus. She helped create the district's fundamental school program, became principal of the Fundamental Middle School, and then principal of Fundamental Elementary School which opened in 1978.
Anna retired from Fundamental Elementary School in 1985, due to her battle with cancer. In April 1985, the school board renamed the school Anna Borba Fundamental. Anna passed away from cancer in February 1986, at the age of 54. In 2009, Anna Borba Fundamental moved from its original location on the south side of Riverside Drive, between Monte Vista and Third Street to the former Gird campus across Riverside Drive, which had been closed due to district budgetary cuts.
Alicia Cortez served in ways numerous enough to fill this entire column: Chino Hospital Auxiliary, Soroptimist Club, Red Cross board, Friends of the Library and the League of Women Voters are just a few. She played music for the Rotary Club every week. A Chino native born in 1913, she taught at the old D Street School (where Monte Vista Park is today).
Alicia was very active in the Hispanic community and encouraged parents to send their children to school to be educated. She was a translator for Chino’s sister city program with San Juan del Rio, Mexico. Alicia was named Chino’s Citizen of the Year in 1973, and in an unprecedented move, the Chino School District named a school after a person who was still living – Alicia Cortez Elementary, in 1978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.