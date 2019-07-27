When driving around town, I often wonder what something once was. I see pieces of things, or abandoned places and always want to know more about it and the history that may lie within it. One such place is a set of metal buildings that sits on the west side of Central Avenue, just south of Chino Avenue, below the railroad tracks. It wasn’t difficult to find information on these buildings, as they had been a significant place of business for Chino. The buildings were once part of Chino Grain and Milling, which got its start in Chino in the 1930s as a 66 x 130 foot shed, located at Central Avenue and D Street. In 1959 the business moved to the location I speak of, at the corner of Central and F Street. Through the years it expanded and spread over nearly two blocks on F Street, and became a modern milling and mixing feed store with a 6,000 ton capacity mill. The company had several different owners, beginning with E.J. Phillips in the 1930s. “Ernie” Phillips had originally purchased the small business known as Community Feed and Supply and in 1936 bought Pomona Grain and Milling, and expanded and moved to a location on F Street. His stepson Earl Newman managed the new plant, and in 1959, they were joined by Joe Guisasola, a Chino liquor store owner, who, as a partner, assisted the company in purchasing the property on the corner of Central Avenue and F Street. This gave way to expansion of the business and the construction of a new feed and garden supply retail store. They had originally specialized mainly in horse and poultry feed, and later began producing feed for the dairy industry. With the expansion, the company no longer sold just feed. The retail store sold pet food, medicine, clothing, toys and grooming aids for pets. In 1966 Ralston-Purina purchased the business. In 1972 they sold it to the plant manager John Leu. In 1977 the company had 49 employees, and was transporting up to 16,000 tons of feed per month. In 1986 Coast Grain Company purchased Chino Grain and Milling, which ran until it closed in 2001, due to lack of business from the shrinking dairy industry. Portions of the original Chino Grain and Milling buildings remain, and are now used by 3 Way Thrift Store for storage.
Each time I run a photo of Chino Grain and Milling in the Chino Memories Facebook Group, the comments are flooded with memories, such as remembrances of the smell of the grain and hay. It's one of those childhood memories that are not forgotten, along with holding the baby chicks and ducklings that were also sold. One member has fond memories of her dad, who was a truck driver for the company, and delivered grain to the dairies. Twice she rode with her dad in his truck for the Chino Christmas parade, representing the Ralston-Purina brand products. Most also remember the giant Chino Grain and Milling sign that sat high atop poles on Central Avenue, that had on it a cow jumping over the moon. While the metal buildings are now all that remain of Chino Grain and Milling, the memories it created will last forever.
Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found daily in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
