Boys Republic has an annual tradition of creating and selling Christmas wreaths. Many of us drive by Boys Republic, located between Grand Avenue and Eucalyptus Street, west of the 71 freeway in Chino Hills, and see the signs advertising sales. As the holidays approach, I thought it would be nice to share the history of the famous wreaths.
Boys Republic was founded in 1907 as a private school and treatment facility for troubled boys. The program offers education and emotional support, along with vocational training on their farm, bakery and other areas located within the property.
The Della Robbia wreath program was introduced originally by Boys Republic founder Margaret B. Fowler to serve as a work experience vehicle for students of the non-profit school. Students would learn the value of honest work while learning good work habits. The wreaths were patterned after a centuries-old ceramic design created by the Della Robbia family of Florence, Italy.
In 1923, the first year of the Boys Republic Della Robbia campaign, only a few dozen wreaths were produced. They were sold on the streets of Pasadena. The program grew to meet increasing demand. The Boys Republic website says that today's Republic students produce and ship more than 50,000 wreaths each year, to destinations throughout the United States and around the world. Money raised from the sales funds a large part of Boys Republic’s annual budget.
Each year a celebrity is the national chairman for the Della Robbia Christmas Wreath campaign. Chairpersons have included Steve Allen, John Glenn, Nancy Reagan, Red Skelton, Tom Selleck, Barbara Bush, Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope. The 1983 and 2017 chairman was Vin Scully, the legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Actor Steve McQueen, who was a student at Boys Republic when he was a youth in the 1940s, returned in 1962 to help kick off the annual wreath campaign. He was also national chairman in 1966 and 1975. Mr. McQueen had made Della Robbia wreaths while he was there, and felt the job gave the boys a sense of independence.
Chino Memories member Paula Muskey shared her memories of the wreaths: “I grew up at Boys Republic. My dad Bill Muskey worked there for at least 20 years and we had a house on the grounds. He set up all the conveyor belts that moved the wreaths through the production barn and also through the packing and postal area. I spent many afternoons in the wreath barn after school from the day after Thanksgiving to almost Christmas. Great memories for me and my family.”
Many others have shared memories of their parents working at Boys Republic, and how as children they helped collect seed pods and pine cones that were used to make the wreaths. The collection of the materials required to make the wreaths is a yearlong project. Boys venture out to areas throughout Southern California to gather and store the items from nature until the wreaths are made, beginning in November. If you have never had a Della Robbia wreath hanging on your door, it is a beautiful way to support Boys Republic, a great institution here in our hometown.
Kerry Cisneroz, a longtime Chino Valley resident, enjoys sharing memories and nostalgia of the community, which can be found daily in his Facebook group, “Chino Memories – Yesterday & Today.”
