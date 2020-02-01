Voters may need eye assistance for the fine print in the sample ballots and voter information guides mailed out this week for the March 3 Primary Election. There isn’t much exciting about the state’s primary, which was moved up from June to hopefully give California more say in who gets to run in November. Democrats have 20 presidential candidates to choose from. The Republicans only seven.
Back from the woods of North Carolina, Chino Community Services Commissioner Araceli Talavera said Monday night that it is good to return to Chino after sleeping on the dirt during a stint with the U.S. Army. Last winter, she asked for nine weeks’ leave to complete basic and advanced individual training during the summer. Miss Talavera is a 2018 graduate of Chino High and was appointed to the commission in September 2018. Her term ends June 30.
The vacant land referred to as Shoppes 2 facing Boys Republic Drive across from Barnes & Noble has been layered with recycled asphalt concrete material by the City of Chino Hills to reduce dust during windy weather and improve the parking conditions when used for overflow.
Pastor Paul Cho of the Chino Valley Chinese Adventist Church said more than 25 members of the community attended the Chinese New Year celebration at his church Jan. 25. It was so good to meet our community friends and share the joyful event with them, said the pastor.
Chino Hills ranked 23rd in the nation in its population category for a National Night Out award. More than 1,000 residents in 25 neighborhoods participated last August. The city got involved in the crime prevention program in 2005.
A public hearing on the countywide review for fire/emergency medical services and dispatch will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Norton Regional Event Center, 1601 East Third St., San Bernardino, by the Local Agency Formation Commission that oversees boundary changes. A final review will be divided by the county’s regions. The Chino Valley is in the Valley region.
No cases of the current coronavirus have been reported in San Bernardino County, the county’s Department of Public Health, said Tuesday in a press release. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that circulate mostly among animals, including camels, cats and bats, and can be transferred to humans. Symptoms of the new strain of coronavirus, thought to have begun in Wuhan, China where it has affected hundreds there, include a fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first case in the United States on Jan. 21. Two individuals – one in Los Angeles County and another in Orange County – have tested positive for the virus.
Unlike sports, the Ayala High theater department receives no school funding for its productions. Community sponsors and donors are always welcome, says booster president Lisa Terry. Theater parents fundraise and donate their “sweat equity,” including costume making. You can see some of them in Ayala’s “Alice In Wonderland” production, now showing.
