An official list of candidates for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election will not be released by the California Secretary of State’s office until Dec. 26, according to an official. The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters said it will not release an official list until after the Secretary of State releases its list. Filing ended Dec. 6.
School band directors and students declined to participate in Chino’s Christmas Youth Parade last Saturday to prevent harm to instruments and hazards to band members from marching in the rain.
To inspire a more natural appearance to an AT&T cell phone tower disguised as a eucalyptus tree, proposed at Grand Avenue and Calle San Marcos in an open space near trails, the Chino Hills planning commission stipulated that a texture treatment be applied from the base to the lowest branches to provide a bark-like look, as well as assurance that city staff will have the ability to make changes to the branch length to ensure they resemble a tree.
Traffic-worn Pipeline Avenue will be repaved in two separate projects: from Valle Vista Drive to Bayberry Drive, and from Glen Ridge Drive to Chino Hills Parkway. Chino Hills is soliciting bids for the long roadway that has been in poor condition for some time. Total cost is estimated at $800,000.
School board member Irene Hernandez-Blair wants the district to start a career fair for high school students next year similar to the district’s well-attended annual college fair. Trade union representatives with information about high paying career options and apprenticeships should be included, she said.
When asked to comment about the recent election of officers for the Chino Valley school board which he and James Na missed, trustee Andrew Cruz told the Champion he would rather send this positive message to the community: “The greatest gift to give to our children is a listening ear and safety. Merry Christmas.”
Chino city council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 will be held at the Chino police department above Walnut Avenue to handle a large crowd expected regarding the Chino Francis Estates development in the unincorporated area of north Chino. Residents, many who live on half-acre and acre properties, disagree about the project, which would increase the density of the 13.35-acre site from two homes per acre to 4.5.
The school district, required by the state to hold a public hearing over the multi-school uses for the former Los Serranos Elementary site, published the notice of the hearing where it would reach the least number of local people — in an out-of-town newspaper. It has been doing the same with bid notices for the Measure G bond issue projects.
