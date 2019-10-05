Lynn Haws, a Chino High graduate who has worked at the Champion since August 1979, retired as production manager at the end of September after 40 years with the newspaper. Ms. Haws managed the production department since 1984, during its conversion to computers and direct screen to press printing.
A few Chino Hills residents spoke against the Pine Avenue extension from El Prado Road to the 71 Freeway at a recent city council meeting, stating that it will exacerbate the “71/91 two-lane nightmare.” Councilmembers said they are working on Riverside County to widen the freeway and suggested residents email elected officials in Corona and Chino Hills to earmark money for that effort.
A no stopping-no parking zone on the west side of Benson south of Riverside Drive in Chino is being ignored daily by some motorists. One driver insisted that the signs, where placed, didn’t apply to her. Red paint on the curb might help.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority is meeting on a regular basis in City of Industry and respecting the ranchland under the stewardship of Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and the City of Industry, according to members Councilman Peter Rogers and Ray Marquez. The three cities get along well, value the land, and are putting the pieces in place, they said.
Last week, approximately 1,200 San Bernardino County residents registered to vote, pushing the total number of registered in the county past the one million mark for the first time. More than 75 percent of eligible residents are now registered to vote.
Unregistered voters who want to vote in the March 3, 2020 Presidential primary election must register by Feb. 17, 2020. Voters can verify their registration by visiting SBCountyElections.com and logging into My Elections Gateway. Voters who update their name, address, or party must re-register. Paper forms are at post offices, city halls, county libraries and the DMV.
The federal government is no longer looking for an Inland Valley facility to house unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally. The abandoned Youth Training School facility on Euclid Avenue was considered a candidate. However it is still available from the state for other uses.
Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee donated $10,000 for two shade structures at Vila Borba Park on Butterfield Ranch Road at Pine Avenue. The committee previously donated $800 for a kiosk. The group asked that the city purchase rectangular-shaped structures to increase the amount of shade, but city staff advised an umbrella shape for uniformity with the other structures.
Popular OmniGo Chino Hills shuttles that pick up students in front of Chino Hills High after school were just about full last Friday, one bus going south into the Butterfield neighborhoods and the other heading north, eventually reaching Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue, with stops at the Shoppes and the library on the way.
Crown Castle is proposing 62-feet antennas on a 64-foot telecommunications tower that resembles a palm tree at 4601 Phillips Blvd. in unincorporated Chino. Comments are due Oct. 17 by phone or mail to 1500 Corporate Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317, attention Monica Gambino. Her number is (724) 416-2516.
Veterinarian Raymond Chae, a resident of Chino Hills, recently asked the city council why a dental office was permitted on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive but not a veterinary hospital. Dr. Chae was told that mixed-use zoning encourages eateries in the retail portion and animals doing their “business” would create a nuisance with restaurants. Dr. Chae said dental patients would not go to a restaurant while pet owners were likely to eat before or after an appointment.
The Chino Teachers Union, with support of the school district, is endorsing a state ballot initiative for the November 2020 election called Schools and Community First. It proposes new corporate property taxes to raise $11 billion for community services, of which $4.5 billion would go towards education.
