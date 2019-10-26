Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes. Today’s great grandfathers, however, may seek to regale their progeny with tales of tipping over outhouses and rattling neighborhood windows with notched spools on a pull-string.
The Champion is compiling its community calendar for 2020. Organizations are encouraged to submit event dates to help prevent overlap and give readers advance notice of upcoming events.
This year’s Chino Hills wine walk was considered the most successful yet, with an attendance of 1,125 and a record-setting profit of $84,000. The fundraiser was Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. The Foundation’s next big benefit event will be its Holiday Home Tour on December 8. One of the homes will actually be in the city of Chino.
Cats typically don’t fare well when it comes to euthanasia. The September report from the Inland Valley Humane Society shows a total of 542 cats euthanized, including 208 in Pomona, 156 in Ontario, 42 in Chino, and eight in Chino Hills. A total of 192 stray cats were dead on arrival including 58 in Ontario, 57 in Pomona, 13 in Chino, and three in Chino Hills. There are 12 cities in the Humane Society jurisdiction. Among the cities, Chino Hills probably has the most natural control—coyotes.
A change has been made in the way the Chino Hills City Council handles the appointments of chairmen and vice chairmen to the three city commissions. Instead of the council making the selection, the commissions themselves will decide who should be chairmen and vice chairmen. All 40 cities that responded to the city clerk’s survey stated their commissions handled their own appointments.
Tiny vampires looking for their next meal are likely to bite on Halloween night so the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control suggests adults and children wear mosquito repellant when going trick-or-treating. Mosquitoes pierce the skin, injecting saliva that works as an anti-coagulant. Diseases hitch a ride into the bloodstream, said officials.
Repaving is slated for Shady View Drive south of Butterfield Ranch Road to 170 feet south of Wrangler Road in Chino Hills. The city is inviting bids for the project that will be opened Nov. 21 in council chambers. Pine Avenue, between the 71 Freeway and Butterfield Ranch Road, is also slated for repaving. The Butterfield Ranch Road/Pine Avenue intersection will have video detection installed.
