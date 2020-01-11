Chino councilman Mark Hargrove told Facebook friends last weekend that he was diagnosed Oct. 2 with stage IV colon cancer that has spread to his liver. He said he has been receiving chemotherapy and is tolerating it fairly well. “I have had the most overwhelming support I have ever had in my life, through family, friends and community,” Mr. Hargrove said in his post. He also said he is determined to beat the disease and appreciates all prayers.
Chino’s founder Richard Gird can’t seem to rest in peace. He is being summoned to court among a bevy of former owners of an 814-square foot portion of the property at the northwest corner of Central and the Freeway, location of an again-vacant restaurant that started out as Cask and Cleaver and has gone through many hands. Somehow E.J. Marshal and the Chino Land and Water Company, which took over the Gird properties in the 1890s, escaped the legal net, which apparently involves inverse condemnation for the Central Avenue freeway interchange enlargement project. The plaintiff is the county Transportation Agency, which obviously is taking no chances on missing someone involved with the complicated history of the land.
Funeral services were held in Tulare last Saturday for Matt Andriese, owner of Fashion Carpets and an adjacent coin-op laundromat here in the 1970s and 1980s near Riverside Drive and Benson. Mr. Andriese was a director of the chamber of commerce and the Chino Kiwanis Club, and on the board of trustees of Ontario Christian School.
Porch pirates are nothing new. A 1927 Champion article warned residents to take in their milk bottles immediately because thieves were following milk trucks and lifting bottles from porches and other places of delivery. The thieves were not confining their operations to “hours of darkness alone but following morning delivery trucks.” The warning came from the Arvidson Bros. Dairy and the Alpine Dairy.
Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) introduced legislation this week that would repeal the 40-year-old State California law requiring public school employees to pay for the cost of their substitutes – known as “differential pay” – after they have exhausted all paid sick leave. The 1976 differential pay law was scrutinized last year when a San Francisco teacher was required to pay for a substitute while she underwent breast cancer treatment.
Headlines appearing Wednesday on Google News: “U.S. cancer death rate has biggest one-year drop, report says,” followed by: “Alcohol is killing more Americans than ever.”
The state Department of Veterans Affairs has completed its master plan for the operation of its eight veterans homes, located in Barstow, Chula Vista, Fresno, Lancaster, Redding, Ventura, West Los Angeles and Yountville. The plan’s 27 recommendations cover the homes’ levels of care, expanding mental health services, maximizing property use, addressing geographic locations and maintaining the state’s commitment to the historic, but infrastructure-challenged Yountville home, which opened in 1884.
