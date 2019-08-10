A life-sized plastic cow or horse is being sought by the Chino Old Schoolhouse Museum to help preserve the community’s legacy at the Barn, to be built in the museum backyard at 11th and B streets.
LEJ Sports Group, a marketing and event management group that works with Major League Baseball (MLB) to organize local events, donated $1,750 to the City of Chino Hills for the Junior Home Run Derby regional event held at Community Park.
Chino Valley superintendent Norm Enfield showed off dance moves in the school district’s annual back to school video released last week at chino.ca.k12.us. Principals, teachers, staff and students join Dr. Enfield in a high-energy dance party to kick off the new school year, which starts Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.