Two-term school board member Irene Hernandez-Blair stated at the Sept. 5 board meeting that she would not seek reelection in 2020 so that she could enjoy her son’s senior year in high school.
The City of Chino Hills made the Money Magazine’s 2019 Best Places to Live list, ranked 38 out of 100. Other California cities were Irvine at 18, Eagle Rock 58, and Rocklin at 86. Clarksville, Tennessee was selected number one. Data was collected on economic health, cost of living, ethnic and economic diversity, public education, income, health and safety, and ease of living.
The Old Schoolhouse Museum is compiling old stories and history of families who lived in Chino. To share a story, call the museum at 334-3278 or email at schoolhousemuseum@cityofchino.org.
As of August, there was 342,700 square feet of industrial space under construction in the city of Chino, the council learned Tuesday night. Chino also has one of the lowest vacancy rates in the region, 3-tenths of a percent. Industrial vacancy rates in nearby cities are: Eastvale, 3.7 percent; Rancho Cucamonga, 3.10 percent; Fontana, 2.8 percent; Ontario, 1.7 percent. The Inland Empire has an overall industrial vacancy rate of 2.2 percent.
Chino had 325 single family homes and 511 multi-family units under construction in August, as well as 937 residential units approved for construction.
School board members Christina Gagnier and Irene Hernandez-Blair said students contacted them who were upset by the behavior of some disruptive adults in attendance at last month’s meeting during which sex ed curriculum was approved. Frequently asked questions about the new policy are on the district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
Celebrity chef Jack Lee will be at Vellano Country Club in Chino Hills Nov. 6 for the 2019 March of Dimes Inland Empire Signature Chefs Auction. Chef Lee has appeared on Food Network and Cutthroat Kitchen and has catered dinners for Angeline Jolie and Kobe Bryant.
Ontario Christian Schools celebrated its 75th anniversary Sept. 18 and posted vintage photographs on social media of the opening Sept. 18, 1944 with 23 students attending first through ninth grades. School desks were purchased for $2 each and records show the school had a drinking fountain, playground equipment, brooms and an encyclopedia.
Chino and Chino Hills officers checked a little extra to make sure children were properly secured in vehicles this week during Child Passenger Safety Week. Stats from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show 46 percent of all car seats are not used properly.
Brothers Hector and Rudy Gutierrez of Shell Roofing in Chino gifted a $30,000 roof to military veteran Augustine Rodriguez for his Chino home. The city expedited the permit process and the work was completed in a week, although temperatures were in the 100s. “It’s just a reflection of what a special community we have,” Mayor Eunice Ulloa said.
