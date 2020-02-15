The romantic holiday is one of the busiest days of the year for the San Bernardino County Clerk. On average, 18 marriage ceremonies are performed per day by staff, but on Valentine’s Day that number quadruples. The number of marriages for this year was not available at the Champion’s presstime on Friday.
Chino Hills Farmers Market debuted Wednesday at The Shoppes without the Boys Republic bakery booth, much to the disappointment of residents who posted their frustration on social media. A representative for Boys Republic apologized but reminded residents they can order goodies throughout the year at the bakery by calling, 628-1217, ext. 267.
Party House Liquor #2 in Sleepy Hollow is no more. The city of Chino Hills closed escrow on the property Tuesday. The landmark store going back for decades as Canyon Market, Joe Tatar's, and Ichabod’s, will possibly be developed as a community center or gathering place for canyon residents.
Construction vehicles seen near the northwest corner of Philadelphia Street and Benson Avenue might give passersby the idea that the site is about to be developed. It’s just the construction staging area for the replacement of the Benson Avenue bridge that crosses over the 60 Freeway.
The food section in the Los Angeles Times reports Norms restaurant’s letter of intent to come to Chino Hills but community development director Joann Lombardo said she has not heard of it, other than the article. The chain has 19 Southern California locations. Used car salesman Norm Roybark started the restaurant in Hollywood in 1949.
Former Chino Hills resident Ron Roenicke, who played Major League Baseball from 1981 to 1988 and has coached in the majors on and off since 1992, has been named interim manager of the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora because of the cheating scandal rocking the Red Sox and Houston Astros during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, including the World Series where both those teams defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mr. Roenicke’s wife Karen was a secretary at Chino Hills High, the same school where his son Lance was a quarterback several years ago.
Waimin Liu, chairman of the Chinese American Association of Chino Hills, accompanied by a dozen fans of English Springs Park, urged the city council on Tuesday to fix the potholes at the lake park on Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway. Mr. Liu said he counted more than 100 holes and invited the council to accompany him for a tally.
Chaffey College, which has campuses in Chino, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana, will hold its 20th annual Report to the Community luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the DoubleTree in Ontario. Deadline to purchase tickets for the event has passed.
The city of Chino Hills phone app that includes an interactive trails component won an award of excellence in the 2019 California Park and Recreation Society’s marketing and communications category. Residents can click on any trail for elevation, access points, connections, time estimates, parking availability and photos. Residents can also place service requests, report issues, and share photos. The city has almost 3,000 app users.
