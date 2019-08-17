We found another city of Chino. Not Chino Valley, Arizona, but Chino-shi, a mountainess place of 55,600 population in the 103-square-mile Nagano Prefecture (province) of Japan, west of Tokyo. It has the highest city hall in that country, mild winters and hot and humid summers, at about 5,000-foot elevation. Chino-shi is governed by a mayor and 18-member council. Our City of Chino is a sister city of Longmont, Colorado and has another in Mexico.
Ontario is seeking bids for a new fire station, Number 9, on the northeast corner of Turner and Eucalyptus, which will be in position to give mutual aid to the Chino Preserve and the Chino Airport area.
Montclair is seeking bids to widen its Central Avenue bridge across the railroad tracks north of Mission Boulevard, built in 1967, to three lanes with sidewalks on both sides. The project apparently will come ahead of Chino’s Central Avenue bridge upgrading, and after the opening of the Monte Vista Avenue railroad overpass.
Dean Ballantyne, son of Chino’s city manager, earned his Boy Scout Eagle rank earlier this month at a ceremony which included his father and grandfather, both Eagle Scouts themselves. A member of La Verne Troop 411, Dean obtained and installed a flagpole at Chino’s Old Schoolhouse Museum as his Eagle project.
New fire restrictions in the San Bernardino National Forest will limit campfires to selected sites, increase restrictions on smoking, and prohibit welding and other open-flame activities without permits. The restrictions will continue through Dec. 31 unless lifted or extended. Visit https://bit.ly/2Kw73xF.
The Federal Aviation Administration has produced a video that explains to pilots the runway safety challenges at Chino Airport, including runway incursion hot spots, wrong runway operations and flight training operations. The video is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_
The Chino Hills State of the City will take a different format this year when Mayor Cynthia Moran holds a free community fair offering hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by police and fire department crews for the first 500 people, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. The event will include an “unsung heroes” ceremony at noon where five heroes will be honored, each one chosen by a different councilmember. Interactive demonstrations and activities will be held at exhibit booths, and equipment will be displayed by Public Works, police, and fire. The free event is hosted by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. Information: 627-6177 or visit ChinoHills.org/Celebratech.
Dancing and lunch will be featured noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the end of summer luau hosted by the City of Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Tickets are $5 per person and all sales are final. Information: 364-2826.
