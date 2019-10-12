Warden Molly Hill of the California Institution for Women in Chino will retire Dec. 1. Her replacement has not been named.
The new overpass over the railroad tracks on Monte Vista Avenue in Montclair opened quietly two weeks ago, providing Chino drivers an alternative to Central Avenue for traveling north and south.
Although the Egyptian restaurant under construction for two years in Chino Hills appears to be stalled again, the city insists the building permit is active and communication is open with the shopping center owner, who also owns the restaurant. Designed to replicate the ancient Abu Simbel temples, huge statues of Ramesses II loom on the east side facing Hobby Lobby at The Commons shopping center.
An article on fire safety councils in the LA Times Sunday publicized their growing use to limit wildfire damage. The Carbon Canyon Fire Safety Council, established with the help of the fire district in 2001, has been a forerunner in this effort, and its diligence has paid off by limiting fire disasters experienced by the canyon since then.
World War II army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Wilbur Richardson was conspicuously absent Tuesday when the city proclaimed Oct. 8 to 14 as Mighty Eighth Air Force Week. Mr. Richardson, who will turn 96 on Nov. 17, has been living in Virginia with his son for the past year. The retired music teacher and community chorus member, a WWII bomber gunner, had accepted the proclamation for 17 years, proudly wearing his uniform.
The quarantine for regional Virulent Newcastle Disease that can kill poultry has not been lifted. An area south of the 60 Freeway and east of Central Avenue in Chino is still on the California Department of Food and Agriculture website as a detectable area, as is an unincorporated area of Chino north of the 60 Freeway near Pomona. Report sick domestic or wild birds to the county sick bird hotline: (866) 922-2473.
The military services monument funded by the Chino Hills 55+ Club for $55,000 will not be finished in time for the veterans’ breakfast and recognition ceremony at the Community Center, as club members hoped. Although the City of Chino Hills has been diligently working with Bravo Sign Co. to complete the monument by the Nov. 8 ceremony, engineering issues have delayed it. The new forecast is late January.
Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog bowed their heads during the invocation and saluted the flag at Tuesday’s Chino Hills City Council meeting for fire prevention week and crime prevention month. Sparky waved and patted heads while a considerably older looking McGruff, a bit worn for the wear, engaged in a thumbs-up exchange with Chino Hills council’s happy fan Ronnie Guyer.
