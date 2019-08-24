Chino Hills resident Toni Forrest disputed Fire Chief Tim Shackelford’s statement in last week’s Champion that her home did not contain screens on the attic vents. Mrs. Forrest, whose family lost their home on Miramonte Court in the Star Fire July 28, said there were screens on the vents.
A Measure G school facilities update shown at the Aug. 15 school board meeting included a four-minute video of progress made over the last 12 months. The video can be viewed from the homepage of chino.k12.ca.us.
One westbound lane on the 60 Freeway between Gilman Springs Road and 1.4 miles west of Jack Rabbit Trail in Riverside County’s Badlands area will be closed for approximately six months to finish truck lane widening a year earlier than planned. The section is a popular route for Chino Valley drivers going to Palm Springs and points east. The 10 Freeway is an alternate.
There will be no 60 Freeway closures on Labor Day and Veteran’s Day weekends.
Chaffey College opened the school year Aug. 19 with 3,700 students attending its Chino campus. The college has 19 new degree and certificated programs, including an associate degree in public health addressing the increasing needs of the region’s workforce due to the Affordable Care Act.
The Southern California Charity Golf Tournament at Los Serranos Golf Course raised $13,349 for non-profit groups and organizations, said tournament organizer Zeb Welborn. Chino Rotary Club received $2,739, Priceless Pets Rescue $2,123, Boys Republic $2,030, the Love Them All Foundation $1,968, Ayala High boys and girls golf teams $580 and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce $3,240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.