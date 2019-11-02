California is among a handful of states with legislation pending on Daylight Saving Time. Seven states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington – have approved making it permanent but need approval of Congress.
Fitness equipment that has been missing for several years at Autumn Hills Park, adjacent to Founders Drive off Grand Avenue in Chino Hills, will soon be replaced. The worn rubberized surface at Alterra Park on Soquel Canyon Parkway between Elinvar and Slate drives is expected to be replaced in the next two months.
Chino Valley school district teacher Cathy Osman, who works with academically gifted students, has repeatedly told the school board there should be less technology in primary classrooms. She said too much tech negatively affects behavior, attention and reading skills in young children.
More than 70 walkway light bollards on the trail extending from Danbury Park to Fairfield Park next to Big League Dreams in the Fairfield Ranch neighborhood of Chino Hills have been converted to LEDs, reducing energy consumption by 78 percent. Bulbs are expected to last ten years instead of the two-to-three for incandescent. All park lighting will begin to be converted next fiscal year. Almost 5,000 streetlights have been converted.
The shredding party held by Supervisor Curt Hagman at the Chino civic center last Saturday had to shut down an hour early because the shredder truck hit capacity. His representatives promised there would be another one in about three months, with more capacity.
The winding Woodview Road between Pipeline Avenue and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills is a favorite for many because of its country feel, but a problem when speedsters cross the yellow line. The city is conducting a traffic survey to determine what improvements should be made.
The city of Jurupa Valley east of here has appointed Rod Butler as city manager, hired away from Port Hueneme in Ventura County. He was Chino administrative assistant from 1998 to 2002 and led Upland from 2014 to 2016.
