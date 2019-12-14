Newly selected Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett told the council on Tuesday not to expect him to be the social media mayor like Cynthia Moran, who is known for her frequent postings on Facebook and social media outlets. Mr. Bennett said he will be in touch with residents using other forms of communication.
Chino Hills police are asking residents who know of families who need Christmas toys for their children to drop by the police station on Peyton Drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 for new toys. No reservations are necessary. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
Chino Hills has decreed a Christmas pardon to those who violate street sweeping rules Dec. 19 to Jan 1. No tickets will be issued for parking on the streets during that time period.
Chaffey College trustees have moved their board election to March from June to coincide with California’s Presidential Primary, which has been moved to that month. Chino and Chino Hills are in District 5, which will be on the March 3 ballot.
Terry Goggin, 78, the attorney who used to represent this area in the state assembly (1974-85), has pleaded guilty to using commercial investor funds in Bay Area transit stations for his own businesses. He faces up to 10 years in prison. He was charged with four counts of money fraud and nine counts of money laundering involving Peet’s Coffee centers at public funded places.
An elderly gentleman who broke into song inside the TJ Maxx & Home Goods store in Chino on a recent evening received applause from the large crowd of customers waiting in line near the front entrance. This is not the first time the unidentified singer has entertained the store’s patrons.
People who want their Covered California health insurance to kick in on Jan. 1, 2020 must sign up by Sunday, Dec. 15. Information: CoveredCA.com. The state requires Californians to get private or public health care coverage now and keep it through 2020 to avoid a penalty when filing state income tax returns in 2021.
Land reports by the school district and the Chino Holding Company of Lewis Management Corp on a 12-acre parcel in south Chino for a possible new school site will not be complete for several more months. The study was approved in September by the school board with no completion date provided.
Sales of Della Robbia wreaths to benefit Boys Republic were strong this year, said director Chris Burns. Last week, production was finishing up at the facility in Chino Hills where wreaths are shipped worldwide. Dec. 12 was the last day to ensure delivery within the U.S. for Christmas.
Metrolink riders traveling to Ontario International Airport have a new transportation option--Lyft rides from four Metrolink stations and Omnitrans transit centers through a partnership with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority. The program covers up to $35 off each Lyft ride connecting the airport to the Metrolink stations at Montclair, Upland, Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario-East.
