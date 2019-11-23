A Thanksgiving pardon has been decreed by the City of Chino Hills to all residents who violate street-sweeping days beginning Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Nov. 29. Enforcement will resume Monday, Dec. 2.
Brian Johsz got his oak tree. During the grand opening of Los Serranos Park last Saturday, the Chino Hills councilman pointed to an oak planted in the center of the courtyard. In May, during the park’s tile ceremony, Mr. Johsz had said he hoped the contractor would select an oak because it is a symbol of Chino Hills and appears on the city logo.
Chino United Methodist member Meagan Lesher is calling upon barbers and cosmetologists to help her cut hair Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church nursery while free meals are being served. She may be contacted at meaganlesher27@yahoo.com.
The school board heard complaints at a recent meeting about a decision to raise property use lease fees by 150 percent. Bill Bush, the owner of the instruction program “Tennis Anyone,” said his fees at Ayala High have increased from $18,000 to $45,000 a year. Board member Joe Schaffer said the district had not raised fees for 10 years and only direct costs are included in the increase.
Former City of Chino Hills public works director Pat Hagler (1997 to 2008) attended the veterans ceremony in full uniform Nov. 9 at Chino Hills Community Center. Ms. Hagler was a staff sergeant in the Marine Corp in the Vietnam War era from 1967 to 1973, and from 1979 to 1982 a drill instructor, journalist and newspaper editor. She gave a touching presentation at the Missing Man Table, where an empty chair with a place setting symbolized the fate of the missing service member.
Holiday light displays are allowed in the city of Chino through Jan. 19. The city of Chino Hills limits decorative lighting to 90 days. If a resident submits a concern about lights up too long, the clock starts ticking when that city’s code enforcement staff observes the lighting, city spokeswoman Denise Cattern said.
