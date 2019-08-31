The Chino Community Children Theater’s production of West Side Story, which ended last week, was a terrific accomplishment by very talented older young people. Next for the CCCT is The Lion King Experience Jr., by a younger group Oct. 25 through Nov. 9. Tickets should go fast once reservations open. Meanwhile, the adult theatre will put on “Picnic” at the Seventh Street Theatre from Sept. 13 to Oct. 5.
The Chino Hills City Council adjourned Aug. 13 in memory of 18-year-old Chino Hills resident Aiden McDonald who died Aug. 1. The Damien High School graduate was remembered as an amazing, intelligent, humorous, and athletic young man, survived by his parents James and Camie, his brother Conor, and his extended family.
San Bernardino County isn’t the only jurisdiction to remove gender terms. The Berkeley City Council is revising its municipal code to gender-neutral language changing “manhole” to “maintenance hole” and “manpower” to “human effort.” Homebuilders have started referring to the master bedroom as “owners’ bedroom.” What’s next, changing “management?”
Assemblyman Phillip Chen who represents Chino Hills in the 55th District is asking the millennial and Generation Z populations to fill out an online survey at asmrc.org/ee/opinion to share issues they care about. He described these groups as unselfish, altruistic, and patriotic.
Chino residents interested in receiving the city’s monthly newsletter can subscribe at http://bit.ly/ChinoNewsSignUp.
A teen center, splash pad, indoor gym, aquatics center, lighting at tennis courts and the skate park, performing arts venue, community garden, and equestrian center improvements are on the wish list of the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission for the master plan update. Student member Serra Vithlani suggested pickleball courts. The Chino Hills High student said the sport is being played regularly by teens at school.
When an illegally parked car at Olympic Park in Chino created a turning hazard for a city shuttle bus carrying members of the Community Services Commission and the public, a commissioner reported it to the police. The bus was being used to give a tour of park and recreation sites being eyed for upgrades.
Cannabis sales for the second quarter of 2019 generated $144.2 million in tax revenue for the state, as reported on forms due July 31. Retails sales of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis products are exempt from sales and use taxes when the purchaser provides a valid Medical Marijuana identification card and valid government-issued identification card.
On Friday night, the first of 55 giant concrete girders needed to build the Santa Ana River Bridge was trucked from Perris to Norco, escorted by four California Highway Patrol units. The transport will begin at 1 a.m. each night over 10 to 12 weeks.
