Mes Amis is returning to Chino Hills. The Lebanese restaurant that opened in 2010 and moved to Upland approximately two years ago will re-open in the Smart & Final shopping center on Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue in a few weeks. Councilman Peter Rogers said he received hundreds of positive comments on social media when he posted the announcement.
The applicant representing Grocery Outlet has submitted plans for a 21,095-square-foot building to be located at the now-closed Chino Hills Big Lots on Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue. Improvements will made to the building and the parking lot. The store offers discount, overstocked and closeout products.
A large indoor playground called Kids Empire has submitted a permit to the city of Chino Hills to build a 13,714-square-foot children’s entertainment center in the Crossroads Entertainment Marketplace next to the former BevMo store. The playground areas will include a toddler zone and a fun house for children up to 12 years old.
Everybody wants one now. Upland is considering purchase of a Bearcat vehicle for use in SWAT operations in standoffs, barricaded suspects and in other crimes where the wanted are usually holed up with weapons and/or their victims. Ontario, Chino, Montclair and surrounding departments have these quarter-million dollar vehicles which probably get more use in promotional displays than in actual operations. Like other big-ticket police and fire items everyone in the area wants, these could be shared to save taxpayer money.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month. He said predators pose as friends and peers to vulnerable high school students, particularly those who are prone to instability, isolation, alienation and bullying. Of all human trafficking offenses reported in the state, most are for sex trafficking.
Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2020-21 budget proposal increases K-12 education by $3 billion. It includes $900 million for teacher preparation and retention and at least $70 million, a 40 percent increase, to improve the quality of school meals with more freshly prepared, locally grown food.
Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball will not play in Australia’s National Basketball League again this season although a foot injury suffered a few weeks ago did have the required six weeks of rehabilitation to continue playing. The 6-foot-7 guard is projected as a top draft pick in June’s NBA Draft so playing at this point would risk additional injury and damage his draft stock. Ball’s oldest brother Lonzo is currently in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans.
