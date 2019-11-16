Barbara Hale of Sycamore Academy charter school in Chino Hills said she refused the “extensive regulations” that came with the district’s proposal to provide the school with internet services and has purchased satellite services that were “up and running the same day.”
The school is in the process of securing landline phones after refusing those services from the district, which is leasing out the property to the charter school for two years. Mrs. Hale said the school will not extend its lease with the district and will seek a different location to operate in Chino Hills.
Chino Police are searching for the persons responsible for spray painting pentagrams on crosses on both sides of Gateway Church at 5885 Schaefer Ave., overnight Nov. 6. A pentagram is a five-sided star, often enclosed in a circle, that can be associated with Satanism. Its symbolism has been used for thousands of years to represent various religions and nations.
A video of Chino Police Officer Ryan Tillman dancing with several Don Lugo High students on his last day as the school’s resource officer garnered hundreds of thousands of online views and was broadcast on numerous television newscasts. Officer Tillman earned a promotion and returned to work at the Chino Police Station. The video can be viewed at face book.com/championnewspa per.
Cal State University Board of Trustees has postponed a vote until January on a proposal that would require a fourth year of math, science or computers for admission to a CSU campus starting in 2026.
Governor Newsom has proposed a $15 billion bond to fund back-up generators and solar panels to keep schools open during an unforeseen power outage. Blue Oak Elementary in the foothills outside Sacramento used lanterns and had dedicated staff watch for fires after PG&E shut off power in the area for public safety.
Congresswoman Norma Torres, whose 35th District includes Chino, is new co-chairperson of the New Democrat Coalition Housing Task Force, which was formed to address the housing shortage, including related issues such as land use, construction financing and labor supply vs. available housing.
The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire—online, by phone, or by mail. Watch for public service announcements by the U.S. Census Bureau to learn more about what the 2020 Census is, why it’s written in the U.S. Constitution, and why it’s important.
With less than 1 percent of its residents screened, California ranks 50th out of 51 reporting states and Puerto Rico for people eligible to receive lung cancer screening, according to the American Lung Association. The report shows a positive trend nationwide, 21.7 percent, up from 17.2 percent a decade ago. In California, the rate is 21.5 percent, 20th out of 45 states in which information was collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.