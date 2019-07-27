Eight Chino Hills dogs were run over on Independence Day and picked up by the Inland Valley Humane Society. Agency officials said most pets that are picked up do not have identification so their owners may never know what happened. Dogs prone to excitability from fireworks should be kept confined in a room and steps taken to keep them calm, advise officials.
The City of Chino Hills is not only struggling with subsidizing the lighting and landscape district out of the general fund but is also subsidizing street sweeping in the amount of $17,798 per year. Although this is a much smaller subsidy than lighting and landscaping, the city wants to fix the imbalance that is expected to grow to $52,000 in four years.
County supervisors have ordered a revision of the county charter which will take gender references out of the basic law. So goodbye “chairman” and many designations of “him and “his.” Changes will also be made in meeting rules and language. It’s scheduled to go to voters in the November 2020 election.
