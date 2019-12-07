The first installment of county property taxes is due Tuesday, Dec. 10. Electronic payments are accepted online at MyTaxCollector.com, and by phone at 387-8308, and can be made using a checking or savings account. Credit card payments are accepted but a fee is charged.
The Chino United Methodist Church served 480 meals on Thanksgiving Day, approximately 200 fewer meals than last year. The volunteers were plentiful including a good crew for cleanup. Three people provided 37 haircuts.
The Champion has been proud of the many young people who got their start in journalism with us. Among them, who recently contacted us, is Ellen Gonzalez, Chino High ’75, daughter of Martin and Gladys Gonzalez, who wrote that she had fond memories of working at the paper and was very grateful for that first job. She is now an award-winning director of communications for ABC, who oversees public relations for comedy programming and trade press stories for development projects.
The HOPE Family Resource Center, a collaboration of the school district and the city of Chino to help families in need, recently helped a single mother of six with school supplies, backpacks, low-income housing options, and a referral to Catholic Charities for emergency utilities assistance. She was also provided with two air mattresses because a bed bug infestation forced her to get rid of her furniture.
Chino Valley Lions are preparing 75 tote bags with sheets, blankets, snacks, games, toiletries, socks and gift cards for the Marines at Camp Pendleton who won’t be home for Christmas. The club will join a dozen other chapters to donate more than 400 tote bags at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chaffey College Chino Center.
An Army recruitment center will move into a portion of the former Lane Bryant store at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Pacific Fish Grill at The Shoppes has closed.
Another landmark restaurant that recently closed in Chino Hills is Jo Jo’s Pizza Kitchen at Chino Avenue and Peyton Drive.
San Bernardino County is seeking feedback on its draft 2019 Mental Health Services Innovation Plan that includes test pilots on programs focused on eating-disorder prevention and therapeutic art workshops. Forms are available through Dec. 26 at sbcounty.gov/dbh.
Medication for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV is available at no cost to people without prescription drug insurance. San Bernardino County is one of 57 target areas for President Trump’s “Ending the HIV Epidemic” initiative to reduce new HIV transmissions by 75 percent in five years.
A homeless man got to a friend’s home in Las Vegas after the Social Work Action Group (SWAG) found him sleeping outside the Carolyn Owens Community Center in Chino. Chino police bought him a bus ticket and SWAG brought him to the YMCA for a shower. Clothing was provided through the Neighborhood Activity Center and YMCA. The man arrived in Las Vegas and is doing well.
Chaffey College is the only community college in the region to offer an Associate of Science in Cybersecurity to meet increasing demands by Inland Empire employers for information technology professionals with security expertise.
The Chino Valley school district’s band showcase planned for Nov. 20 at Chino High was canceled because of rain. The annual event is rotated among the four high school campuses.
