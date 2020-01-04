As the nation rings in the new year, the U.S. Census Bureau has projected the U.S. population to be 330,222,422 on Jan. 1, 2020. The nation started the new decade with an increase of 1,991,085 people, or 0.61%, from New Year’s Day 2019. Since Census Day (April 1) 2010, the population has grown by 21,476,884 or 6.96%. After the beautiful New Year’s Day in Pasadena, projected worldwide during the parade and Rose Bowl game, California can expect to keep growing despite high housing costs. What’s the cost of fighting ice and snow elsewhere in the country?
A burst of fireworks after dark on New Year’s Eve in southwest Chino came from the Calvary Chapel Chino Hills. While the display appeared organized, there were plenty others throughout the area as midnight approached.
Local residents recently got into a cat fight on Facebook over a woman adopting a homeless kitten. Some questioned her motives for adopting a second kitten in less than a year, speculating that she was going to sell it as dog fighting bait. Others argued about Happy Holidays versus Merry Christmas, posting unkind comments on Christmas Day. A New Year’s resolution everybody should consider: refrain from bashing each other on social media. Or as our editor’s southern grandmother used to say: “stop being ugly.”
A 3.2 earthquake that hit 2:38 a.m. Jan. 1 was felt by some Chino Hills residents. It was centered one mile from Anaheim and four miles from Chino Hills. No damage was reported in the Chino Valley.
Jack Hibbs, pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills was to have met Friday in Miami with President Donald Trump and “influential global leaders,” according to an email from the church. “Due to the sensitive nature and information, I can’t share the location or names of those I’ll be gathering with until the event begins,” he said. “What I can tell you is that 2020 will be an extremely pivotal year for the United States and during this live event, you’ll see and hear how to prepare for the things that are coming, and you will understand the vital part you play,” the pastor said on his Real Life with Jack Hibbs website.
The school district and the teachers’ union have endorsed an initiative on the Nov. 2020 ballot that would raise taxes on commercial and industrial property in California through a constitution change. School board members James Na and Andrew Cruz failed in November to table a vote on the resolution, which the board later endorsed in a 3-2 vote. The Schools and Communities Funding Act would raise $5.3 billion annually for K-14 schools by changing the way commercial properties are taxed.
Discussion of new milk quota proposals will be held Monday at the Chino Fairgrounds starting at 2 p.m., sponsored by various dairy organizations including United Dairy Families of California. Similar discussion will follow this month in Tulare, Turlock and Petaluma. California dairies are seeking a new plan that fits their needs, which have changed in recent years as the industry nationwide has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.