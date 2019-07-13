Speculation about the 2020 election includes Chino Valley school board seats. Andrew Cruz and James Na have said they will seek reelection and Irene Blair has stated she will not.
Chino Hills will file a cross-complaint against WGP Vellano after the golf course owners sued the city two weeks ago for ordering them to take down the chain-link fence the company installed around the closed course. After the council met in closed session Tuesday, the city attorney announced that the courts will be asked to determine if the fence is lawful and to order its removal if not lawful.
The first case of measles has been reported by the county department of public health, an 8-month-old unvaccinated child who had recently traveled internationally. On June 26 there were 58 confirmed measles cases statewide.
Five state housing bills are being opposed by the City of Chino Hills, one of which would void the city’s Measure U, approved by voters to limit housing units, and another that would reduce parking standards in housing developments to just one vehicle per two units. Councilman Brian Johsz said Sacramento is dictating what is best for cities.
If you are getting too many telemarketing/fraudulent calls, register with the Federal Trade Commission’s National Do Not Call Registry by calling 888-382-1222 or visiting donotcall.gov/
A few residents told the city council Tuesday they were concerned that the narrow streets in Los Serranos would be unable to support the traffic generated from 354 apartments proposed near Lake Los Serranos Mobile Home Park, north of Los Serranos Boulevard. One resident said the news about the apartments sent shock waves throughout the community. The project is under review and expected to come before the Chino Hills planning commission in 2020.
The recent seismic activity 150 miles north of the Chino Valley is a reminder that Californians live in earthquake country. In 2008, just before noon on July 29, the 5.5 magnitude Chino Hills earthquake hit, centered near Western Hills Country Club, off Carbon Canyon Road. The Chino Fault extends along the western edge of the 71 Freeway from Corona to Los Serranos and is capable of producing a 6 to 7 magnitude quake, according to online sources.
The paving of Bayberry Drive in Chino Hills west of Peyton Drive, past Oak Ridge Elementary School, turns into Valle Vista Drive, and loops back to Peyton Drive, won’t happen until next summer. The city all bids in May because there was insufficient time to complete the project before school starts Aug. 12.
The Chino Rotary Club is slimming down its meeting schedule. Traditionally the club meets every Wednesday noon at the Community Building. This will change to the first and third Wednesdays. The second Wednesday will be devoted to participating in the club’s outreach projects and the fourth to an evening social. The club’s annual debunking and installation will be held Tuesday, July 23, at Los Serranos. Rick Bui is the new president, succeeding Chris Foster. In April the club will participate in a joint Surf and Turf Lobsterfest with neighboring Rotary clubs for its annual money raising event for charities.
This year's rivalry football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. The game was moved from Friday, Aug. 23 because of a shortage of referees from the CIF-Southern Section. Last year, Ayala won 14-10 to end an eight-game losing streak in the series. In Chino, the annual Milk Can Game between Chino and Don Lugo highs will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave.
