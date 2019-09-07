The City of Chino is planning a Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Chino Community Building. The city holds a Memorial Day event every May at the same location, but this will be the first time in recent history that the city will recognize veterans on Veterans Day, said councilman Tom Haughey. The City of Chino Hills will hold its second veterans breakfast and ceremony on Friday, Nov. 8 at its Community Center.
Harkins Theatre in Chino Hills is still planning on a lounge for beer and wine sales but construction hasn’t started, despite city approval over a year ago. Harkins plans to replace the arcade with a 20-seat lounge and expand the concession area. Applicants told the city last year that alcohol sales are important because the home theater market is crushing the theater industry.
Food for Life Ministry that provides free grocery distributions from its warehouse in Chino, celebrated its 10th anniversary of service with a dinner Aug. 16 at CrossPoint Church in Chino.
Booths for the annual Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills are filling up, Chamber Executive Director Zeb Welborn told the Chino city council Tuesday night. Businesses interested in registering can call the Chamber at 627-6177.
An American flag depository box built by James Beck of Chino Hills Troop 220 as an Eagle Scout project is located inside the lobby of the Chino Hills branch library to collect worn flags. He had collected more than 250 flags when the box debuted at the Chino Hills July 4th celebration.
Former state assemblyman Chuck Bader of Pomona who represented this area from 1982 to 1990 died Aug. 28 at age 79.
School board member Christina Gagnier, City of Chino multimedia officer Arianna Fajardo and the Chamber’s Zeb Welborn were named among emerging community leaders under 40 years old in the fall West Coast magazine.
