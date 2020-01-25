“Medical Police,” a 10-episode tongue-in-cheek Netflix series about two doctors who are deputized as government agents to chase a bioterrorist around the world, was shot around Southern California, including Chino Hills. The satirical action series was also filmed in several foreign countries.
The Pier 1 Imports store in the Walmart center on Grand Avenue in Chino is not on the list of stores the Fort Worth, Texas-based retail company plans to close through the end of April in Southern California. Pier 1 officials said they will close 450 stores across the United States in the coming months to cut costs and remain in business as the retail chain struggles with falling sales.
Don Lugo High grad Diana Taurasi, the career scoring leader in the WNBA, got quite the endorsement from Lakers’ great Kobe Bryant this week saying she was among three WNBA players who could make the jump to the NBA right now. Bryant, who retired from the Lakers in 2016 after winning five NBA titles, said the way Taurasi, Maya Moore and Elena Della Donne play make them “NBA ready.”
Brighton Beach Memoirs, the comedy now at the Seventh Street Theatre, is a fun production in the Neil Simon tradition, directed by Cindi East. It plays through Feb. 1.
There will be five Champions published in February, an event which will unlikely happen again in a lifetime, because of Leap Year Day, February 29. The same goes for any other event scheduled regularly on the last Saturday of February. The next time this will happen is in 2048.
Speaking at the Jan. 16 school board meeting, Chino Hills Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said her city council voted to reduce fines to $40 for cars parked without permits at Ayala and Chino Hills high schools. City hall and the community center have public parking for its buildings, and not for the high school, she said. After being cut off by the red light at the speakers’ podium, Mrs. Moran requested and was denied, extra time to finish her report. Government representatives to the school board are allowed three minutes to speak, the same as the general public. The school board recently changed several policies concerning its meetings for better efficiency, according to district officials. That includes VIPs.
“I think you’re building Chino’s largest pool, aquatic center out here,” quipped Curt Hagman, chairman of the county board of supervisors, about the huge depression that had been graded by earthmovers at the site of the future FedEx parcel delivery facility. Mr. Hagman, who represents the 4th District that includes Chino and Chino Hills, was among several dignitaries at the facility’s groundbreaking on Wednesday afternoon. The center is being built at the southwest corner of Flight and Merrill avenues, just east of Chino Airport.
