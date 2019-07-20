The city of Chino is negotiating for small sections of 17 properties in connection with its plan to repair Riverside Drive east of Central Avenue, which was damaged following a storm drainage project. Also a property on Third Street, north of Chino Avenue, is sought for an alley paving project.
The unemployment rate in Chino and Chino Hills has dropped from April to May, according to the Employment Development Department. Chino’s rate went from 2.9 percent in April to 2.7 percent in May. Chino Hills’ rate went from 2.4 percent in April to 2.2 percent in May. The May unemployment rates for the county, state and the nation were 3.3 percent, 4.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.
Construction has been going on for more than two years at Lago Los Serranos townhomes south of Bird Farm Road, west of Ramona Avenue and that was just phase one, consisting of 34 units. Phase two, including the recreation center, is now underway for 35 townhomes. Phase three, with 26 more townhomes, is expected by the end of the year.
The city of Chino processed 67 new business licenses between June 1 and June 30. Twenty-five are located within the city and 29 are companies located outside the city but performing services for city businesses and residents.
The Rincon Center on Pomona Rincon Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway, brimming with business generated by new food places and a Marriott hotel, will undergo more construction in the next several months including a Wendy’s and Holiday Inn Express. Permits have also been issued for 38,738-square-feet of medical offices and a sushi restaurant.
Residential development continues to boom in Chino. There are 285 single family residences and 475 multi-family units under construction. In addition, 1,067 units have been approved for building.
An audio-visual upgrade will take place Aug. 14 to Sept. 10 in the Chino Hills city council chambers and adjacent overflow room for $248,000. The upgrade of the 11-year old system will include a voting panel that will provide a visual display. Since there is no council meeting Aug. 27, meetings won’t be displaced.
Chino’s retail vacancies increased from two-tenths of a percent in May to 5.5 percent in June, and its industrial vacancies decreased from 1.5 percent to half a percent in the last quarter. Currently, there is 796,900 square feet of industrial space under construction in Chino.
Chaffey College was ranked the third best nursing program in Southern California and the 11th best in the state, according to nursing advocacy organization RNCareers.org. Among nursing schools in San Bernardino County, Chaffey placed second.
